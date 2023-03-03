PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A man who was wanted for a felony warrant Thursday has been found and charged with first-degree murder on Friday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, 41-year-old Paul A. Harris was found and arrested by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and detectives from Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) for the 1st-degree murder of 69-year-old Paul D. Harris.

MSCO responded to a wellness check near the 22000 block of Fleming Rd in Goofy Ridge.

Paul D. Harris was found dead on property. Authorities thought the nature of the death was suspicious and started collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

An autopsy is scheduled for March 4 in Bloomington

Paul A. Harris is being held in Mason County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 4 at (309) 693-5015 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 543-2231. Currently, no additional public safety concerns are believed to exist.