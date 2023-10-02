MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Topeka man, fishing in a lake in rural Peoria County, was found dead, the Peoria County Sheriff reported late Monday afternoon.

The 61-year-old victim’s boat was found partially sunk by deputies, said Sheriff Chris Watkins. Deputies were called to the lake, located in the 9900 block of South Reed City Road after another man was worried that he couldn’t locate the victim.

His car was at the lake but no one could find the victim. They found the boat and later, a drone was launched over the lake and that found the man floating in the water, the sheriff said in an email.

The victim was pronounced dead by the Peoria County Coroner’s office at the scene. Members of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources police force had helped with the search and was on scene as well.

There are no initial signs of foul play, the sheriff said.

The death remains under investigation by Watkins’ office. The man’s identity will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time.