MASON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

According to their Facebook page, Paul Harris has a felony warrant of arrest issued by Mason County.

The Sherriff’s office is warning the public to not approach him.

If you see this individual or know of his location, please contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Havana Police Department, or the Illinois State Police. Please call (309) 543-2231 or dial 911.