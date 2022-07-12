STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple people were electrocuted in an incident in LaSalle County late Tuesday morning.

According to Shaw Local News Network, five electrical workers from Double L Seamless Gutters sustained electrical shocks. There is not yet a report on how this accident occurred.

The injuries were sustained on at a three-story home one the southwest corner of East 15th and North 1659th Road in Bruce Township.

Grand Ridge Fire Chief Tim Geiger told Shaw Local that four of the five injured workers were transported to local hospitals and one was flown to Peoria. He also said that three of the five workers sustained “possible life threatening injuries.” No names have been released yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.