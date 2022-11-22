PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Water has been restored to the downtown Peoria area following a massive water main break at Jefferson and Hamilton on Saturday night, and now the cleanup begins.

Terry Mackin, communications director with Illinois American Water, said water service was restored as of 9 p.m. Monday, but the boil order remains in place for about 65 customers.

Mackin said cleanup and restoration work is underway and will continue into the week of Nov. 28. Traffic control signs will remain up until restoration is complete and the road surface is drivable.

Impacted customers will be notified by phone once the boil order is lifted.

Mackin thanked customers for their patience and understanding during the past few days.

The broken water main was approximately 100 years old.