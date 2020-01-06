Master Naturalists volunteer at Wildlife Prairie Park

HANNA CITY, Ill. — Volunteers with the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists (EMN) are spending their time at Wildlife Prairie Park to provide educational opportunities that connect people with nature and the overall environment.

Within the Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit, 25 Extension Master Naturalists invest their time and talents as members of the 380-person WPP volunteer team.

EMNs Larry and Kathy Herron, began volunteering at WPP in the early 90s and decided to further their impact by becoming trained EMNs in 2013. Their volunteer roles have varied over the years and currently they invest a lot of time working in and educating visitors to the Pioneer Homestead.

“I have always loved history and I saw the homestead needed some help, so I decided to make that my priority,” Larry said. “I started making repairs to windows and doors, landscaping, and Kathy made the curtains. I built the pigpen, and Kathy drained and cleaned the duck pond.”

More recently, Larry added a pioneer garden; he reported due to the wet spring, he had to replant the garden, which shows similar hardship the pioneers encountered.

The 1,800-acre native zoological park is home to 150 animals, 50 different species. The team of volunteers assists the 15 park staff members with daily operations and special events.

“I took the Master Naturalist training because I wanted to learn more about our local natural areas, and how we can help,” Kathy said.

Kathy is one of the tour guides for the Adventure Trek. During park special events, she is also trained to introduce one of the park mascots, Mike the Bison. She also educates visitors about the importance of snakes to our ecosystem.

The Herron’s said that taking the Master Naturalist training offered them the opportunity to learn about natural areas in Central Illinois. In 2019, Kathy and Larry’s combined volunteer time reached 800 hours.

Each year EMNs are asked to complete 30 volunteer hours and 10 continuing education hours, to fulfill their annual agreement.

“Master Naturalist volunteers easily meet and exceed the annually required volunteer time,” said Ag and Natural Resource Program Coordinator Christine Belless.

The EMN program is designed for adults of any age that want to learn about and positively impact their local environment. The goal of the program is to give volunteers an engaging exposure to the natural world.