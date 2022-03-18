EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fourth-year medical students from the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) found out where they would spend the next three to seven years for residency on Friday.

Match Day 2022 is a national day when all fourth-year medical students gather to find out what residency program they matched with. Sixty-five UICOMP students and their families gathered at Embassy Suites in East Peoria.

Envelopes were opened at 11 a.m. sharp, followed by cheers and smiles.

“It’s a culmination of all their hard work, and they know now where they’re going to go to residency… It’s very exciting to see their excitement for their next phase,” said Jessica Hanks, associate dean of academic affairs at UICOMP.

Ryan Wilbur, 27, is pursuing orthopedic surgery. He said he is excited the day has finally arrived.

“You’re on the edge of your seat, like I said it’s the culmination of like years and years of hard work all coming down to this one moment of opening an envelope that is telling you where you’re going to,” he said.

Hanks said the match process is a long one. Each medical student applies to 10 to 15 schools and usually matches between their third and fifth-ranked choices.

“What students do is decide what programs they want to apply to, what they want to apply into as well, and then they go through an interview process and rank the programs they would like to go to,” she explained.

Wilbur and Brittany Steinberg are a couple who met in medical school.

“We decided we wanted to go the same place for residency if possible,” said Steinberg, 27, whose goal is to be an obstetrician-gynecologist.

They both matched at the University of Washington St. Louis.

“It’s an amazing program. It has so much to offer both of us as future physicians, and we’re really excited about the opportunities that we’ll have there,” said Steinberg. “It’s a massive relief to know my biggest support system will be with me for what will probably be the next hardest four years of my life.”

“I feel really grateful. We just want to be together,” said Wilbur.

Hanks said the pandemic has changed the match day process, likely for good. She said almost all interviews were conducted virtually, rather than in-person.

“It used to be, a student would go across the nation and interview wherever they applied to. With it being more virtual this year….it allowed students to not miss as much of the curriculum, reduce their travel costs, and be able to still interview at the programs,” she said.