MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County board member will now be stepping down from his role after three months on the job.

Matt Coates formally made the announcement Tuesday. He was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board starting July 1.

Due to state statutes, he will not be able to serve in public office.

His final day as a McLean County board member will be June 30.

Coates had this to say about his departure.