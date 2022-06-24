MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County board member will now be stepping down from his role after three months on the job.
Matt Coates formally made the announcement Tuesday. He was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board starting July 1.
Due to state statutes, he will not be able to serve in public office.
His final day as a McLean County board member will be June 30.
Coates had this to say about his departure.
“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve with my fellow county board members and serve the great people of McLean County. I have had the chance to meet and connect with many of our McLean County citizens during my time on the County Board and will greatly miss working with our community in this capacity. I sincerely thank everyone that has supported me since joining the McLean County Board and launching my campaign for the general election. While I am saddened that I won’t be working with our community in the County Board capacity, I’m excited to continue building on the relationships we’ve built and serving the State of Illinois and McLean County in new ways going forward.”Matt Coates