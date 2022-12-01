MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new McLean County sheriff was sworn in at the McLean County Government Center Thursday.

Matt Lane, who was unopposed in the Nov. 8 election, was sworn in as the new McLean County Sheriff. He will replace Jon Sandage who served as sheriff for seven years.

Lane has worked for the sheriff’s office for 24 years and has served in numerous roles. He said his goals for the office include hiring a more diverse staff.

He was sworn in alongside Treasurer Rebecca McNeil and County Clerk Kathy Michaels, who both won reelections.