MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Board made an appointment to fill a vacancy Thursday.

According to a McLean County IL Government’s Facebook post, Matthew Coates was appointed to fill the district four seat.

Coates is filling the position held by former board member Benjamin Webb, who resigned from the position on Feb. 11.

Coates said he came to McLean county years ago as a transfer student to Illinois State University. He’s also listed on Bloomington’s District 87 website as part of the diversity, equity and inclusion committee.