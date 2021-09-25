Mattress fire causes $15,000 in damages to Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a mattress fire in a two-story home near NE Adams and Eureka Street at approximately 8:25 p.m. Friday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, the fire occurred in a bedroom on the second floor. The fire was contained to the object of origin.

The three occupants of the residence were out of the home upon the firefighter’s arrival. The home suffered smoke and water damage. Fire companies performed salvage operations to help prevent further water damages.

The fire displaced the home’s three occupants. The Red Cross was contacted to procure housing.

A Peoria Fire Department investigator determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

No injuries have been reported at this time.