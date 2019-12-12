Mattress Liquidators is opening in former Bergner’s building

PEKIN, Ill. — After more than a year, the vacant space stationed in Pekin’s East Court Villiage has a new purpose.

What was once home to the department store, Bergner’s, now houses an expanded Mattress Liquidators and Appliance Liquidators.

Ken Humphrey Jr., the company’s vice presidents, said the new expanded store is only two doors down from its original location. He said community members are glad the former Bergner’s space is now occupied.

“We’ve received a huge welcome,” Humphrey said. “It seems like everybody in the community … we hear a lot of people that are just excited that something of value is going into this building.”

Humphrey said great business in the former location along with the opportunity to increase inventory led to the store’s expansion. He said those in the area have also reacted positively toward the new furniture addition to the store.

“We’re expanding from having mattresses at mattress liquidators to having furniture… full-on furniture for bedrooms, dining rooms,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said shoppers in the area can also look forward to having an appliance section, which he said is something that was lacking in the area.

“Especially in Pekin and the surrounding area, there are not too many places where you can get appliances especially appliances less than retail,” Humphrey said.

He said he hopes the can fill the void Bergner’s left behind and offer the community a variety of household necessities and luxuries.

The new store is located at 3536 Court St. and the store plans to have a grand opening on Thursday and continue through Jan. 5, 2020.