PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hawaiian company with Central Illinois roots has been sold to a French company.

Kering Eyewear has signed an agreement to acquire Maui Jim, Inc. according to a press release. Founded in 1987, Maui Jim is the world’s largest independently owned high-end eyewear brand.

“The combination of Kering Eyewear and Maui Jim is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both of our organizations and our Ohana members,” said Walter Hester, CEO of Maui Jim. “Our companies share similar values, along with a strong commitment to our people and our customers, leading to a remarkable strategic fit. I am both humbled and excited that Maui Jim will join the Kering Eyewear family. We have proud pasts, and together will have an even brighter future.”

The buy-out is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

According to the press release, Kering Eyewear is a luxury eyewear brand that designs, develops, and distributes for 16 luxury brands including Gucci, Cartier, and Saint Laurent.