PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said a fuel leak led to a road closure Monday at N Maxwell Rd & W Farmington Rd.
Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said a rusted semi-truck fuel tank cracked open, leading to a significant amount of diesel fuel leaking onto the roadway.
The Illinois Department of Transportation and Limestone Fire Department addressed the hazmat conditions, but have closed-off the road to clean up the spill.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Latest Headlines
- Recent record rainfall brings crops much needed relief
- Boil order for small portion of Farmington
- Feds in Portland causing stir in Congress
- Peoria area dentists and optometrists go above and beyond to ensure safe place for patients
- Maxwell road at Farmington closed after diesel fuel spill