Maxwell road at Farmington closed after diesel fuel spill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said a fuel leak led to a road closure Monday at N Maxwell Rd & W Farmington Rd.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said a rusted semi-truck fuel tank cracked open, leading to a significant amount of diesel fuel leaking onto the roadway.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Limestone Fire Department addressed the hazmat conditions, but have closed-off the road to clean up the spill.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

