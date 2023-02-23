PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Motivating Adults and Youth Individually, better known as May I Community Outreach, is celebrating five years of mentorship and making a positive impact in the community.
Executive director, Carl Holloway and youth peer-to-peer mentor, Khalil Jackson joined us on Good Day Central Illinois to tell us more about the program and how they’re celebrating five years.
For those interested in the celebration, you must register your youth who is between the ages of eight and 17 with the child’s name, age and two contacts at mayicommunityoutreach@gmail.com.
The event location will be at a community center in the 61605-area code and the location will be shared with registered youth.