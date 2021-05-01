May marks the first day for the Bloomington Farmer’s Market

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday was the opening day for the Museum Square Farmers’ Market that ran from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

Customers who attended the market were asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Due to COVID-19, previous farmers’ markets were transitioned online.

According to the Facebook event, vendors new and old were planning on participating.

One local farmer, Angella Thompson, is the chief grower for Thompson Family Farm. She said this is the first summer market she has participated in. She urged customers to shop small.

“The small family farms are kind of the heart of Illinois. Without supporting them, they go away. And I’ll tell you, you can’t get fresher than coming to the farmers’ market.”

More information is available on the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market’s Facebook page.