Mayor Ali encourages community to use new anonymous police tip app to combat gun violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Mayor Rita Ali is weighing in on the rash of New Year’s Eve violence that left two women dead and three men wounded.

Peoria Police were called to three separate locations in the first four hours of the new year. Five people were shot, and two of them died. The alleged suspect for the two murders, Robert A. White, 27, is still on the run.

“We’re at war to be quite honest. We’re at war and we have to behave like we’re at war. We have tools that we’re using to combat this war and they come in many different types,” she said.

In addition to increased resources for police, Ali said the city has technology tools, like scanning license plates, and a number of violence prevention programs.

“We hope to have a better year. I anticipate having a better year in 2022 because we will have more tools. We will have a stronger strategy in place. We will have more partners and key stakeholders that will be involved in reducing gun violence, reducing the shootings, and providing more prevention,” she said.

Ali said many community members are afraid to report crime because they are afraid of repercussions. She encouraged community members to play an active role in stopping the violence with the new Tip411 app that the Peoria Police rolled out on Monday. The app allows users to submit tips and communicate with police anonymously.

“It’s going to take the entire community, not just the police, not just the community-based organizations, but also residents,” she said. “Individuals that know something – they have to be involved in and making sure that our community is safer. We do this by getting the criminals off the street.”