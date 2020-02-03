Mayor Ardis expects growth, challenges, and positivity for Peoria in 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mayor Ardis will give the 2020 State of the City at a luncheon on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Jim Ardis says he has high hopes for the future of Peoria and is focusing on the big picture, like growth in the area.

Ardis feels there is a lot of excitement in Peoria about new businesses and opportunities.

“The business sector, as well as individual participants, need to do as much as they can to help us promote this area as a good area to live in, to work in, and so on. So, that’s what we’re really trying to encourage people to you know not let the negative social media and others define us. We have to define that ourselves,” said Mayor Ardis.

He says the city is also facing challenges like pensions, unfunded state and federal mandates, and a negative image.

Ardis says part of supporting Peoria falls on the people who live here.

“We’re doing as much as we can to promote the quality of life we have here, the cost of living is very good, we have good schools and those kinds of things. But, we’re realizing a lot of this we’re doing on our own because we really aren’t in a position to have been getting a whole lot of help from the state,” said Mayor Ardis.

Mayor Ardis will give his full State of the City address on Tuesday at the Peoria Civic Center.

“There are a lot of exciting things going on sometimes the average person just isn’t in a position to hear about them. I think that people will walk out of the address tomorrow with a better feeling about a lot of the things that are being worked on here in our community by a whole lot of people,” said Mayor Ardis.