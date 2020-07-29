Mayor Jim Ardis: “We haven’t seen a dime” of federal funding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal dollars are nowhere to be seen in Peoria, according to Mayor Jim Ardis.

Ardis told WMBD Illinois lawmakers say they hope the funds get approved, in the next week.

Ardis said while cities like Chicago received billions of dollars in federal support during the COVID-19 pandemic, cities with under 500,000 people haven’t seen a dime of federal funds.

Ardis said he’s spoken with Rep. Darin LaHood, Rep. Cheri Bustos, and Sen. Dick Durbin who all said relief from Washington D.C. should hopefully be coming to central Illinois cities soon.

“Hopefully it will help us because money will be particularly sent to communities our size, not through the State like they did it the last time,” Ardis said. “The biggest reason we’re in this hole from COVID is the expenses from lack of sales taxes, HRA taxes, so on and so forth.”

Mayor Ardis said if the federal government distributes COVID-19 relief funding similar to how block grants are distributed, there should be no issue.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the GOP coronavirus aid plan Monday which included a second round of stimulus checks. While many Americans will welcome news of another direct payment, it could be a while before you see the cash.

He says Peoria isn’t alone in this, and that all other central Illinois cities and towns are dealing with the same problem.

