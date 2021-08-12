Mayor Rita Ali commemorates 100 days in office, shares vision for the city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said a safety network concept could be a game-changer for neighborhood safety, one of her key priorities, during her remarks commemorating her first 100 days in office.

S-NET is a crime reduction framework that connects all programs, groups, and organizations whose work helps address issues of crime in Peoria.

“S-NET stems from my view that Peoria has a lot of services, a lot of opportunities… But they’re disconnected. Many times the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing, and so they’re scattered, and they’re not connected in a formal system. S-NET actually brings all these groups together. It connects them,” said Ali.

Third District Councilman Tim Riggenbach said its a great idea.

“The concept is so solid, and clearly putting some meat on the bones is where it shows value to the neighborhood,” Riggenbach said.

Ali also created a 50-member taskforce responsible for creating community-based solutions to address gun violence in the city.

In addition to neighborhood safety, Ali highlighted five other key areas of progress: economic and job development; population growth; education and the arts; equity; and creating increased public engagement, collaboration and government transparency.

“I’m excited at what has taken place and what will be taking place over this next year. Peoria is hopeful again and I’m working tirelessly as a champion to support new opportunities that stimulate economic and job growth for the city,” Ali said.

The mayor also highlighted the newly established Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity. Eight committees are tasked with examining inequity and structural racism to come up with strategies. She said more than 200 people applied for the 156-person taskforce. Each committee is headed by members of different races.

“Equity, in my opinion, is defined as providing opportunities and fairness so that everyone can be successful. It’s different from equality in that you may not be providing equal services or the same types of services. Its based upon an individual or group’s needs,” she said. “Equity means being fair.”

Riggenbach said it has been a pleasure working with Mayor Ali.

“It’s fair to say she’s hit the ground running, there’s a lot of moving parts out there, but we’re excited to be able to work together with her, and I think I can speak for a lot of other council members we’re looking forward to the next 100 days,” he said.

To read the full 19-page report, click here.