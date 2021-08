EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Mayor John Kahl has stated that the city will not be enforcing Governor Pritzker’s latest mask mandate.

According to a post on Mayor Kahl’s Facebook page, the city will allow residents to, “decide the best course of action for their health and their livelihoods.”

Kahl also stated that he encourages everyone to remain respectful of any policies that businesses do decide to implement.