Mays murder trial put on hold after attorney suffers medical issue

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A medical issue put the murder trial of a man accused of killing three people in a Bloomington apartment in June 2018, on pause.

Defense attorney Michael Clancy, who is representing Sydney Mays, the man accused of murdering three men and injuring a child victim, was in the middle of cross-referencing the state when he asked Judge Casey Costigan for a break.

Clancy needed medical attention for a nose bleed that wouldn’t stopped and waited at the defense attorney’s table for paramedics to arrive at the courtroom.

Paramedics escorted Clancy out of the room to take him to a local medical facility for attention.

Prior to the trial halting, Clancy pressed Sgt. Tim Power, the state’s witness, on the timeline of the shooting. The state showed Snapchat videos from Sydney Mays’ account and said the earbuds he wore in the video were the same brand and style found on a bed in the apartment of the crime scene.

Clancy argued the earbuds “aren’t unique” and pressed Power on whether Mays’ DNA was found in the earbuds. Power confirmed none of Mays’ DNA was found on the earbuds or in the apartment.

Mays’ location following the alleged incident, which was brought up the day before, was mentioned again on Friday by both parties.

Power also confirmed police could not pinpoint Mays’ whereabouts after the alleged text messages between Mays and his cousin Jahquan Howard in which Mays asked for a ride.

Judge Costigan said the trial will resume Monday morning, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. when final testimony and closing arguments are expected to be heard.