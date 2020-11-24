Mboka Mwilambwe announces candidacy for Bloomington mayor

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Mboka Mwilambwe has announced he will be running for mayor of Bloomington.

Current mayor Tari Renner has previously announced he will not be seeking a third term.

“Bloomington is near and dear to my heart as many of the significant milestones I experienced, occurred here. I was born in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), the youngest of seven children. I have lived in several countries, which has enhanced my understanding and appreciation of different cultures. In 1990, I decided to enroll at Illinois State University where I obtained a Bachelor’s in Mathematics and a Master’s in Education. This is where I met my wife, Stacey and this is where all our children were born and educated. I know a great community when I see it,” Mwilambwe said in a press release.

Currently Mwilambwean is the District 3 council man and employee of Illinois State University.

If elected, Mwilambwe said his plan would be to focus on basic municipal services and grow the local economy by promoting Bloomington.

“I believe my experience being on the Bloomington City Council since 2011 uniquely positions me to understand the concerns of citizens but also how to work with staff and council members to achieve the best results for our community. While I have some ideas, I do not believe I have all the answers, and I am always interested in hearing from constituents,” he said.

The general election will take place Tuesday, April 6, 2020.

More information can be found on his website.