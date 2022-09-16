PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at McAlister’s Deli on University Street in Peoria at approximately 3:58 p.m. Friday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, fire crews reported that smoke was beginning to fill up the building when they first arrived on the scene.

Crews discovered a fire in an exterior wall. Once the fire was located, crews worked to open up both interior and exterior portions of the building where the fire was located. After the wall was opened up, the fire was quickly extinguished.

All occupants of the deli were evacuated before fire crews arrived.

A fire investigator arrived at the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages.

The deli was temporarily closed due to the fire, and the Peoria County Health Department was called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.