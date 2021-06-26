Rain causes flooding across McLean County Saturday

McClean County, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms hit parts of McLean County Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday.

Trey Mortimer said he’s never seen this much rain in his entire life.

“It was like a hurricane,” Mortimer said.

Mortimer works at the Highland Park Golf Course in Bloomington. It’s just one of many spots flooded throughout the city.

“That was the first time I’d ever seen hole 18 just completely underwater, couldn’t see the green, couldn’t really see much of the hole at all,” Mortimer said.

The Director of Public Works for the City of Bloomington, Kevin Kothe, said the city got about five inches of rain. It caused roads to flood and close and cars to get stuck.

“We work with police and fire and try to block off the roads to prevent other people from getting their cars stuck, you know, in high water,” Kothe said. “Of course, we always recommend people don’t drive through water, you just don’t know how deep it is.”

In addition, corn and soybean fields were heavily flooded East of Bloomington and throughout the county.

After a downpour Friday, Kothe said crews worked to clean debris before the second round of rain on Saturday.

“Some of the inlets tend to collect grass and brush and stuff and doesn’t help with more rain that’s coming today if we don’t get that cleaned up,” Kothe said.

Some roads in Normal and other parts of the county also closed due to flooding. Leaders said they hope to reopen those routes soon, but said some could take days.