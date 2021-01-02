McClean County offering warming centers for those without power

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds in McLean County are still without power causing local businesses to step in and offer a warm place to rest.

Approved warming centers have been designated in McClean County. The centers are defined as places people can rest in to escape dangerous temperatures. They are not designated sleeping places, a press release states.

Designated warming centers are as follows:

Bloomington:

Connect Transit Bus- parking lot of the McClean County Health Department, 200 West Front Street (availability determined on a case by base basis)

Walmart, 2225 West Market Street (7 a.m. until 10 p.m.)

TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane (24 hours)

Normal:

Meijer, 1900 East College Avenue (6 a.m. until midnight)

Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, first floor (Closes with the last train at 9 p.m.)

Bellflower:

Bellflower Community Center cafeteria, 104 West Center Street (enter the NE double doors)

Chenoa:

Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the EMA director or fire chief will be contacted to assist

Cooksville:

Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief or village president will be contacted to assist

Downs:

Downs Fire Department, 102 West Main Street (open 24 hours)

Heyworth:

Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief will be contacted to assist

Hudson:

Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief will be contacted to assist

LeRoy:

Loves Travel, 505 South Persimmon Drive (open 24 hours)

Additional places available upon request, call LeRoy PD at 309-962-3310

Lexington:

Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and Lexington PD, fire or EMA will be contacted to assist

McLean:

Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 East Dixie Road (open 24 hours)

Saybrook:

Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief will be contacted to assist

Stanford:

Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief will be contacted to assist

Designated homeless shelters are as follows: