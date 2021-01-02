McClean County offering warming centers for those without power

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds in McLean County are still without power causing local businesses to step in and offer a warm place to rest.
Approved warming centers have been designated in McClean County. The centers are defined as places people can rest in to escape dangerous temperatures. They are not designated sleeping places, a press release states.
Designated warming centers are as follows:
Bloomington:
- Connect Transit Bus- parking lot of the McClean County Health Department, 200 West Front Street (availability determined on a case by base basis)
- Walmart, 2225 West Market Street (7 a.m. until 10 p.m.)
- TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane (24 hours)
Normal:
- Meijer, 1900 East College Avenue (6 a.m. until midnight)
- Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, first floor (Closes with the last train at 9 p.m.)
Bellflower:
- Bellflower Community Center cafeteria, 104 West Center Street (enter the NE double doors)
Chenoa:
- Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the EMA director or fire chief will be contacted to assist
Cooksville:
- Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief or village president will be contacted to assist
Downs:
- Downs Fire Department, 102 West Main Street (open 24 hours)
Heyworth:
- Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief will be contacted to assist
Hudson:
- Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief will be contacted to assist
LeRoy:
- Loves Travel, 505 South Persimmon Drive (open 24 hours)
- Additional places available upon request, call LeRoy PD at 309-962-3310
Lexington:
- Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and Lexington PD, fire or EMA will be contacted to assist
McLean:
- Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 East Dixie Road (open 24 hours)
Saybrook:
- Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief will be contacted to assist
Stanford:
- Call Met-Com non-emergency (309-888-5030) and the fire chief will be contacted to assist
Designated homeless shelters are as follows:
- Salvation Army Safe Harbor, 208 North Oak Street, Bloomington. Due to COVID-19, space may be limited. The lobby is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for people who are not residents but are not banned from the property or from receiving services. Homelessness needs to be certified by PATH. The shelter is open from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. for residents. Breakfast (7 a.m.) and dinner (7 p.m.) are available for residents and others in need (with a Salvation Army meal card) providing they are not banned.
- Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 East Oakland Avenue, Bloomington. Open 24 hours. Due to COVID-19, only residents allowed within the building.
- Project Oz- serves homeless youth ages 17-23. Call PATH at 309-827-4005 and ask them to page Project Oz on-call staff.
