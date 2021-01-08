McClean County reporting 222 new cases, 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An additional 222 cases of COVID-19 in McClean County and five deaths have brought the totals to 12,361 confirmed and probable cases and 121 deaths.

The five deaths include:

  • Female, 70s, not associated with a long-term care facility
  • Male, 60s, associated with a long-term care facility
  • Female, 70s, associated with a long-term care facility
  • Male, 70s, associated with a long-term care facility
  • Male, 90s, associated with a long-term care facility

Currently, 988 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 11,218 have been released from isolation and are considered recovering.

McLean County Health Department reported 34 residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and local hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 84% of total beds in use and 50 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

More than 186,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 11.1% through Jan. 7.

