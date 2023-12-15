PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the arch section of the new eastbound McClugage bridge will be lowered into place on Dec. 19, weather permitting.

The process is expected to begin at 7 a.m. depending on wind conditions. The arch will be moved via barges and tugboats to move it to the bridge piers.

Once near the piers, cables, and winches will be used to position the 7 million pound arch section.

During the work, no vessels will be allowed on the river within a 1.5-mile zone set up by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The entire process of moving the arch into place will take up to 24 hours.

Current traffic pattern changes can be found here.