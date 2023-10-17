PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Keystone pieces were installed by ironworkers on the McClugage Bridge on Tuesday.

The plan is to attach the other keystone sometime next week. Concrete was also poured for the last bridge pylon extending from the eastern side of the bridge.

If weather cooperates and construction continues on pace, the arch will be moved in mid-December by barges that will swing it into place, connecting the two spans.

The McClugage Bridge project is expected to be completed by late summer or early fall of next year.