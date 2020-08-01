McDonald’s on Main in Peoria permanently closing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The McDonalds on Main St in Peoria will be perminatly closing on Aug 1.
The McDonald’s recently posted a sign announcing the closure.
McDonald’s encourages customers to visit other local locations on 627 Western ave, 3600 N. University St, and 161 Spinder Dr.
