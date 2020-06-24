McLean Co. man wins money on lottery ticket

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A Bloomington man won what the Illinois Lottery called a “big” jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

In a news release, the Lottery said Bob Bricker, a retired baker, won $7,000 on a scratch-off instant ticket called “Pay Me!”

The Lottery said Bricker originally thought he had won only $100 on the ticket; but, he and his wife soon determined they had instead won $1,000. But, when Bricker scratched off the remainder of the ticket, the $1,000 turned into $7,000.

“I was really excited and was ready to get my money right away,” Bricker said, in the release.

Bricker said his 45th wedding anniversary with his wife, Diane, will happen next year, and that he will use his winnings to “go somewhere for a couple days” to celebrate.

