McLean Co. YWCA’s ‘Women of Distinction’ to go virtual; nominations accepted

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YWCA of McLean County said an annual awards ceremony honoring local women will be virtual this year, and nominations will soon be accepted.

In a news release, the YWCA said the annual “Women of Distinction” awards will be streamed live this year on Thursday, October 15, at 6:00 p.m. This year’s ceremony will be the “31st year of recognizing the wonderful women who have shown strong achievement in their work and personal lives, and who have given back to McLean County in the spirit of the YWCA Mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, and dignity for all,” the release said.

According to the YWCA, nomination categories, are limited to a total of six that they say better reflect the community: Business/Education, Community Leadership, Human Services, Mission Impact, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math), and Promise.

Nominations will be available at this website starting July 15, and will be accepted through Aug. 28 at 12:00 p.m. Those interested can also call (309) 662-0461, ext. 272.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected