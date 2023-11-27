BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has released information on the body found in a ditch near Heyworth on Saturday.

A McLean County Sheriff’s Office news release said 31-year-old Jamere Bew was found off of 1025 East Rd. A preliminary autopsy shows that Bew likely died from multiple gunshots.

Toxicology is still pending.

On Saturday around 7 a.m., McLean Sheriff’s deputies were sent to East and North Road for a woman looking for a man. The man was alleged to be a victim of violence.

Additional information led officers to an apartment near the 1600 block of Springfield Road in Bloomington. A search warrant was served with the assistance of McLean County Sheriff’s deputies, the Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team, and the Bloomington Police Department Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Two people were detained in the apartment.

It was around 12:30 p.m. that officers were notified of Bew lying in a ditch. He was declared dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.