McLean County: 95% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 24,523.

At this time, 546 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 23,673 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 20 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 23.

There have been 284 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 605,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.9% through Nov. 22.