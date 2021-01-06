McLean County Ag in the Classroom donates hand sanitizer made from corn to local schools

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Students are returning to the building for the spring semester and McClean County Ag in the classroom is making sure they are germ-free with help from a local product: corn.
A donation of 384 gallons of hand sanitizer made from corn has been given to local schools for use by students and staff.
“Corn is the top crop grown in McLean County, and we’re pleased to donate a useful product to
our local schools made from central Illinois corn,” said Austin O’Neall, a local farmer and co-chair of the McLean County Ag Education Committee.
The sanitizer was produced by Marquis Energy, a Central Illinois ethanol manufacturer located in Hennepin.
“With this donation, we’re also helping students make the connection between products they use
every day and agriculture,” said Bridget Caldwell, McLean County Ag in the Classroom
coordinator. “We have free lessons and activities teachers can use about corn, ethanol and
careers related to agriculture.”
The hand sanitizer donation will be distributed proportionally based on student enrollment to
both public and private schools that serve McLean County students as they resume classes this
month, according to a press release.
