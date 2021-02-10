McLean County Arts Center accepting entries for their amateur art exhibition

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Arts Center announced they will begin accepting entries for their 2021 Annual Amateur Exhibition.

Amateur artists can submit up to two pieces of art via the McLean County Art Centers online portal. Each item submitted will be charged a $2 jury fee.

The art center will be accepting entries until 5 p.m. on Feb 19. Accepted entries will be announced on the Art Centers Facebook page and website on Feb. 23.

The exhibition will have high school, college, and adult categories.

There will be no in-person award ceremony due to COVID-19, but there will be a Facebook live of the exhibition and awards at noon on March 6.

Those who would like to view the exhibition in public will also be able to do so starting March 6, at 1 p.m.