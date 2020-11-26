McLean County authorities investigate a reported road rage shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A person who showed up at a Bloomington hospital with a gunshot wound claims the incident was the result of road rage.

Bloomington Police were called to Carle BroMenn Medical Center shortly after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday where they met with a 23-year-old gunshot wound victim. The man told officers he was shot during a road rage incident on Alexander Road near Oakland Avenue in Bloomington.

A news release from the McLean County Sheriff says the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities say they are working to learn more about a possible suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this report is asked to call the McLean County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 888-5049.