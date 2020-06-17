McLean County authorities investigating fatal crash near Colfax

COLFAX, Ill.– One person is dead after an early morning crash near Colfax Wednesday morning.

McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder says a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead about 4:45 a.m. at the scene of the crash on County Road 3400 East near 1800 North Road outside of Colfax. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash or if it involves more than one vehicle. They do say the deceased driver was the only occupant of that vehicle. An autopsy is set for later Wednesday.

