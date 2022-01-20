McLean County autism support group releases resource book

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local resource written by local people is aimed at supporting those with autism.

Autism McLean is a 20-year-old organization that was founded to support those impacted by autism in the county.

Recently, the group published its 2022 Little of Book of Resources, a comprehensive guide aimed at navigating families affected by autism through the diagnosis. The 130-page booklet contains personal stories, support groups, and educational as well as recreational opportunities for those diagnosed with the disorder.

Chuck Hartseil, the treasurer of Autism McLean said the initial diagnosis of autism can be scary or challenging for parents, but this guide helps loved ones and those with spectrum disorder find resources as they grow older.

“Each one of those different time periods requires new agencies, new identifications, new services that might be available; we attempted to put all of those in one place and provide that to parents,” Hartseil said.

The book is free to view on the Autism McLean website.