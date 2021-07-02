McLean County Board calls special meeting to discuss storm damage

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Board has called a special meeting for this upcoming Tuesday, July 6.

County officials are hoping to buy more time to assess damages caused by last Friday and Saturday’s storms and floods.

Board members are being asked to vote on an extension to the disaster declaration that Chairman John McIntyre issued on Wednesday.

The purpose of the declaration is to give county officials and EMA officials proper time to get an accurate total on flooding damages.

If approved by the full county board, this extension would be for another seven days.

The board meeting starts at 5 p.m.