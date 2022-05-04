BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Five McLean County Board candidates will not appear on the ballot for the upcoming primary election.

At a McLean County Board petition hearing Wednesday, May 4, a judge overturned the previous decision of three McLean County Officers Electoral Board to let five Republican candidates, Annette Fellows, Catherine Metsker, Hannah Blumeshire, John McIntyre, and Vicki Shultz, appear on the primary ballot, June 28.

This comes after seven concerned citizens objected to having the candidates on the ballot because pages of their petitions for ballot positioning were not numbered, a requirement under federal law.

All of the candidates except for Fellows have filed to run as write-ins. If each candidate gets 24 signatures during the primary, they will be on the ballot in November.