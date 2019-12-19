Mclean County Board decides not to ban cannabis sales in rural parts of the county

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — In a 10 to 8 vote the Mclean County Board narrowly voted no on a proposal to ban cannabis sales in unincorporated parts of the county.

Now cannabis sales are approved throughout the area following Jan. 1.

“Here’s an opportunity for businesses to choose us and come here without us having to give them tax incentives providing for jobs,” said Mclean County Board Member Laurie Wollrab.

If passed, the referendum would’ve gone to a public vote. Since it failed, the board will now focus on regulating cannabis-related businesses in rural counties.

Board member Chuck Erickson was displeased the public didn’t get a say on the matter.

“This is ridiculous that we’re not allowing people to have a voice in this and so I think it was a sad day, a regretful day in mclean county that this did not pass,” said Erickson.

Some members of the public don’t know what to expect once cannabis is legal. Wollrab assures everyone there is nothing to worry about.

“People have been and continue to be using this product illegally now with the black market. they’re going to be highly regulated now by the state so I certainly don’t feel there will be a wild abuse of any kind,” said Wollrab.

The zoning board of appeals will meet on Jan. 7 to consider recommendations from the land use committee.