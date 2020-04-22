McLean County Board delays date for first installment payments, approves program to help small businesses

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — If you live in McLean County you now have a little extra time to submit your property taxes. The county board met Tuesday and decided to extend the due dates for payments by two weeks.

The first installment will now be due on June 17th and the second on September 17th. With that, they are also delaying interest penalties by granting a 30-day grace period for property owners who are late on their first installment payments.

“We all understand the hardship on the citizens and the taxpayers,” said Vice Chairman, Jim Soeldner. “We are doing what we can locally and are legally allowed to do to help taxpayers.”

They also approved a $600,000 loan program that would offer loans of up to $5,000 for businesses with 10 or fewer employees. Businesses with 50 or fewer employees could get as many as $20,000.