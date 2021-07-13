McLean County Board expected to fill vacant District 4 seat Thursday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One McLean County man is hoping to fill the vacant McLean County District 4 Board seat, left open by former board member Logan Smith.

Jim Rogal currently serves on the Normal Public Library Board, works in research and education for the Laborers International Union of North America – Midwest Region, and is a former legislative liaison for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He said his experience, and outside understanding of county government, makes him right for the position.

“I’ve got kids growing up and I’m trying to teach them to be involved and apart of their community, and I think this is a good way for me to do that, so I’m looking to hopefully getting the appointment,” said Rogal.

Current Normal Trustee Dr. Sally Pyne also had filed for the vacant seat, but said she has since withdrawn her name, and supports Rogal for the position.

The county board chair will nominate a candidate Thursday during the McLean County Board meeting.