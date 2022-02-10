BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A vacancy in the McLean County Board’s District 6 seat has been filled, following Thursday’s monthly meeting of the board.

Beverly Bell was appointed to the seat following a recommendation from Chairman John McIntyre, and unanimous approval by the rest of the board.

Bell a U.S. military veteran and former police officer in Normal is taking over for Laurie Woolrab, who resigned in December.

Bell is serving on the health and transportation committees of the McLean County Board and said she is looking to focus on that responsibility.

She added, she was pleased with the interview process that took place with the chairman.

“I would also like to give a shout-out to John McIntyre for his interview with me, I felt that it was fair and that it was precise, and I think that he’s doing a great job,” said Bell.

The board will also look to fill a vacancy in District 4, with Benjamin Webb resigning effective Friday. Applications for that seat are due at noon on March 3.