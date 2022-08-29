BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County board filled a vacant position Friday evening at a special meeting.

17 board members were present and appointed Jay Ryan Lawler to the vacant seat in the county’s 4th district. Lawler, a democrat, will serve the rest of Matt Coates’ term.

Coates, also a democrat, resigned in June after being appointed by Governor Pritzker to serve on the state’s Prison Review Board.

Lawler is a social studies teacher in the Heyworth School District, but has lived in Normal for the past several years.

He won’t be appearing on the November ballot however.

Incumbent Jim Rogal and newcomer, Krystle Able are hoping to beat two Republicans in the general election to represent District 4.

Able originally applied for the vacancy, but was turned down by the GOP majority of the board for what they called “extreme views.” She opted out of re-applying for the vacant seat due to personal reasons.

The general election is Nov 8th.