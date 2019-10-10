McLean County Board may have to step in to resolve a dispute between two government officials

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Two of McLean County’s elected officials are in a dispute over the county’s accounting practices.

Treasurer Rebecca McNeil is accusing Auditor Michelle Anderson of trying to change how the county records revenues and expenses.

Anderson says McLean County had been using a modified Accrual System years before she took office. However, in January of 2018, the county moved bill paying from the Auditor’s office to the Treasurer’s office.

That’s when, Anderson says, the county switched to a Cash Base System, something she claims is inefficient.

The Accrual System records revenues and expenses when they are incurred, not when cash is exchanged. The Cash Base system recognizes expenses when they’re paid.

This method (Cash Base), Anderson says, is making it hard for everyone to accurately determine how much departments are costing.

Anderson says her and her staff have compared McLean County’s accounting systems with every similarly-sized county in Illinois, only to find out, McLean County is the only one of them using a cash base system.

“I am asking them to input accurate financial data, something that we should all want,” said Anderson. “It’s just as easy to put in the correct GL Date (For payments, the GL is usually the Date of a payment.) as it is the incorrect GL Date. It literally is just a date, that’s all im asking for them to do, is put a correct date on.”

In a statement Treasurer Rebecca McNeil claimed Anderson is lying, saying “I, like most, am deeply troubled. Long standing accounting practices that have been in place for many years and audited (with a clean opinion) are suddenly being questioned. The comments made by the County Auditor are unprofessional, at best. The McLean County Board and McLean County State’s Attorney can decide the next course of action. “

Next week the board will vote to hire an independent auditor to resolve this dispute. However, Anderson says, she’s urging county board members to vote against it.

