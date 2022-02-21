MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Board member Chuck Erickson announced he is seeking re-election to the McLean County board.

Erickson was appointed to the county in June, 2011 and has been re-elected since. Erickson is the Chairman of the Justice Committee, Vice-Chairman of the Rules Subcommittee, senior member of the Finance Committee and a member of the Executive Committee.

During his time on the board he has moved through a text amendment for special agriculture use. It allowed Old Rugged Barn to do business in agricultural districts.

In 2020 Erickson worked with a former Democratic McLean County Board Member Laurie Wollrab to help businesses during the pandemic with a loan program.

Erickson plans to continue advocating for funding for the Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement.