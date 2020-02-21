McLean County board places tax on Marijuana; money will be used for mental health services

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members in the Twin Cities will be paying more than expected every time they buy marijuana from a dispensary.

On Tuesday, the McLean County Board decided to place an additional 3% sales tax, on cannabis products, for those in incorporated parts of the county. The same action would place 3.75% for those in unincorporated areas.

The idea was met by opposition from some board members, saying an added tax will steer people away from businesses and to the black market. However, a majority echoed, because recreational use is allowed the county may have to pay more in added expenses.

“We are concerned that we are going to have lots of different expenses because of cannabis,” said Jim Soeldner, County Board Vice Chairman. “Things like sheriff and law enforcement expenses, health department issues, and also mental health issues. Hopefully part of this money will help go to that.

Under the ordinance is a clause stating, 35% of the money the county gets in taxes will be used to create more services for those struggling with mental health.

Soeldner says the 35% amendment was met with immediate gratitude from the board. He also says because McLean County has placed an added emphasis on mental health services, members are not ruling out the possibility of increasing the percentage of the pot.

“The 35%, that’s not necessarily set in stone every year,” said Soeldner. “Next year if we decide that 35% is enough, we could raise it.”

Only one dispensary will be able to operate in the Twin Cities this year, due to the state’s cap limit on dispensary licenses.