McLean County Board settles dispute between Auditor and Treasurer

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — After weeks of discussion the McLean County Board announced Tuesday it will hire an independent accountant to create a finance policy for the county.

The county’s Auditor and Treasurer were in a disagreement over how to count the county’s money. Auditor Michelle Anderson prefers a modified accrual method and the Treasurer Rebecca McNeil prefers a cash base system.

County leaders tried to address the dispute several times but noticed their intervention was getting nowhere. On Tuesday they decided to hire outside help to solve the problem.

“The most important thing is that we move the county forward,” said Josh Barnett, McLean County Board Member. “That we take care of our staff, our departments and that we provide good service to our tax payers. I think we’ve been lacking in that due the attitudes that were expressed in our meeting last night (Monday night’s special board meeting). I think this is a good opportunity to move things forward.”

The board chose to have the County Administrator get little to non-paid help. If she happens to find a CPA that needs pay, she would have to get approval from the finance committee.